EC initiates awareness campaign on EVM, VVPAT ahead of Delhi polls

New Delhi: As part of its preparations for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections in 2025, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi, P. Krishnamurthy, has launched an extensive awareness campaign focused on Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) systems. This initiative, which began on October 15, 2024, aims to educate voters about the voting process and ensure they are well-prepared for the elections.

Krishnamurthy stated that the campaign is crucial for enhancing voter knowledge, emphasising, “The awareness programme on EVMs and VVPATs is organised ahead of every General Election to Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assembly Election, focusing on imparting knowledge about the basic features of these voting technologies.” He added that the initiative is designed to elucidate the step-by-step procedure for casting votes, as well as to educate voters on how to verify their choices through VVPAT.

The campaign is being implemented across all 11 districts of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, with a particular focus on providing citizens with a first-hand experience of the voting process. To facilitate this, a total of 22 Demonstration Centers (EDCs) have been established, with two centers per district, one at the

District Election Officer (DEO) level and another at the Returning Officer/Revenue Sub-Division Offices.

In addition, 70 Mobile Vans (MDVs) have been deployed, with one van assigned to each assembly constituency. These vans are tasked with reaching all polling station locations at least once during the campaign, ensuring comprehensive coverage of voter education initiatives.

Krishnamurthy highlighted the importance of accessibility in this awareness drive, mentioning that District Election Officers have been directed to focus on high-traffic areas, stating, “Prominent places like malls and metro stations with high footfall will be covered to the possible extent during the campaign.”

He urged the public to take advantage of this opportunity, appealing to voters, “Make use of this opportunity to make yourselves aware of the voting process by EVMs and VVPATs, as this will also save your time on polling day.”

As the election date approaches, this proactive approach by the CEO’s office aims to empower voters with the necessary knowledge to confidently participate in the electoral process, ensuring a smooth and efficient voting experience.