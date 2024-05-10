EC establishes four special polling booths for Kashmiri migrants in Delhi

Jammu: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has set up four special polling booths for the Kashmiri migrant community at various locations in Delhi, officials on Wednesday said.



Over 1.13 lakh Kashmiri migrants are registered to vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections for the Anantnag, Srinagar and Baramulla constituencies in the Kashmir Valley, they said. Polling for the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency will be held on May 25 followed by Srinagar on May 13 and Baramulla on May 20.

“To facilitate the Kashmiri migrants residing in Delhi to cast their votes in person on the polling days during the Lok Sabha elections for seats across Jammu and Kashmir, the ECI has established special polling booths for the community at four different locations in the capital,” an official spokesman said.