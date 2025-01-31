EC, Delhi Police raid Pb CM’s Kapurthala House, claims AAP

New Delhi: In a dramatic turn of events, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has strongly condemned the recent alleged raid on Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s official residence, Kapurthala House, by the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Delhi Police. The party has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using government agencies to target Opposition leaders while ignoring widespread violations of the Model Code of Conduct by BJP leaders.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal led the criticism, questioning the selective targeting of Opposition leaders. He pointed out that while BJP leaders are openly distributing cash, blankets, sarees, shoes, jackets, and even gold chains ahead of the elections, it is the Punjab CM who is being raided. Kejriwal remarked, “What did ECI find during the raid? When will ECI muster courage to raid those BJP leaders who are openly distributing money and goods?” He further

emphasised the irony of the situation, citing an old saying: “Ramchandra Keh Gaye Siya Se Aisa Kalyug Aayega, Hans Chugega Daana Dunka, Kauvva Moti Khaayega,” referring to the current state of governance.

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia also took to social media, accusing the BJP of using the raid to suppress AAP’s growing popularity. “BJP is scared of Aam Aadmi Party’s victory! In panic, it is conducting raids on Bhagwant Mann’s house!” he wrote. Sisodia accused Amit Shah’s police of carrying out politically motivated raids while neglecting real violations, adding, “This is the same Delhi Police that turns a blind eye when BJP people are openly distributing money, liquor, shoes, and blankets.”

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reacted strongly, stating, “Today, a team from the Election Commission, along with Delhi Police, arrived at my residence, Kapurthala House, in Delhi to conduct a raid. In Delhi, BJP members are openly distributing money, yet neither Delhi Police nor the Election Commission seems to notice anything.” He accused the authorities of tarnishing the image of Punjabis at the behest of the BJP, calling the raid “highly condemnable.”

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh added his voice to the protests, noting, “BJP has launched a campaign to defame Punjabis and Sikhs. Election Commission officials and Delhi Police checked every corner of Bhagwant Mann’s house but did not find anything. Parvesh Verma is openly distributing money at his home, if you have the courage, then check his house and tell us.”

Delhi CM Atishi also took to social media, highlighting the double standards of the raid. “BJP people are distributing money, shoes, sheets in broad daylight, but that is not visible to them. Instead, they are going to raid the residence of an elected Chief Minister,” she wrote.

AAP Punjab President Aman Arora condemned the raid as part of a series of BJP vendettas against Punjab and its people. He stated, “The raid on the Delhi residence of the Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, is next in the series of vendettas by the

BJP against Punjab and Punjabis, which neither the people of Punjab nor those of Delhi will tolerate.”

The raid on Punjab CM’s residence has sparked widespread outrage within AAP, with leaders vowing to hold the BJP accountable for what they see as an unjustified political attack.