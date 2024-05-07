‘EC approves AAP’s campaign song without changes’

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced the approval of its campaign song ‘Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se’ by the Election Commission of India (ECI), marking a victory for truth and democracy amidst alleged attempts by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to suppress it.



AAP senior leader, Dilip Pandey, expressed the party’s triumph over BJP’s purported machinations, stating, “We did not succumb to the BJP’s pressure and the result was that the Election Commission had to give permission to our campaign song.”

The approval comes after the ECI had initially banned the song on April 27, a move Pandey believes exposed the BJP government’s alleged dictatorial tendencies. Pandey criticised the BJP, accusing them of misusing constitutional institutions and undermining democratic values. He remarked, “The BJP government is misusing all the constitutional institutions and murdering the democratic values of the country.”

The objections raised by the ECI against the song were deemed baseless by Pandey, who highlighted the party’s intention to respond to political actions with the power of votes. He defended the lyrics, stating, “We will respond to the politics of sending leaders of opposition parties to jail with the power of our votes. What could be more democratic than this?”

Pandey further questioned the impartiality of the Election Commission, suggesting that its objections inadvertently associated the song’s lyrics with the BJP. He criticised the Commission’s interpretation of the song’s message, arguing against its alleged misconceptions regarding democracy and voting. The AAP leader emphasised the party’s refusal to acquiesce to the Election Commission’s objections, asserting, “We did not succumb to the dictatorship of the Election Commission. We did not succumb to the nefarious designs of the BJP.” He hailed the approval as a triumph for democracy and truth, declaring the defeat of BJP’s arrogance.

Pandey attributed the BJP’s opposition to the song to its fear of defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He cautioned the public against falling prey to the BJP’s alleged tactics, urging them to safeguard democracy and the Constitution.