Eatery owner apologises after dress code row

New Delhi: Amid backlash over a couple allegedly being denied entry to a restaurant over Indian attire, Delhi Tourism minister Kapil Mishra said the owner has issued a video apologising over the incident and has announced special discounts for women wearing traditional outfits on Rakshabandhan.

The alleged incident took place at a restaurant on the Pitampura metro premises on August 3. The matter came to light when a video of a man in a T-shirt and a woman in a ‘kurta-salwar’ shows them complaining about being denied entry to the restaurant for wearing Indian clothing. The couple also alleged misbehaviour by the restaurant staff.Talking to reporters, Mishra said it appears that the restaurant may have had an unofficial policy disallowing entry to people in Indian attire, while allowing those in Western clothing.

“The chief minister saw the video this morning and instructed us to immediately look into the matter. We spoke to the concerned officials. Our district magistrate, along with officials, also spoke directly to the restaurant owner. The owner has now agreed that no such policy will be enforced in the restaurant regarding clothing,” he said. He has also released a public video apologising for the incident, the minister said.