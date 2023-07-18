East, northeast Delhi largely impacted by floods

New Delhi: Cases of conjunctivitis and skin allergy are mostly being reported from relief camps housing people affected by the flooding in parts of Delhi, city Health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Monday.



Interacting with reporters during his visit to a Delhi government hospital here, he also said all city government departments have been instructed to constantly monitor the situation.

Bharadwaj said east Delhi and northeast Delhi have largely been impacted due to the floods due to a swollen Yamuna. “After flooding, there is a fear of cases of vector-borne disease like dengue, chikungunya and malaria rising. But that trend is not being seen at the moment. Cases of conjunctivitis and skin allergy are mostly being reported from relief camps,” he told reporters.

Asked about the slight rise in water levels of the Yamuna in Delhi after decreasing marginally, Bharadwaj said there have been rains in parts of north India over the last two days and now drains are discharging into the river, so its level has gone up a bit.

The water level of the Yamuna in Delhi rose slightly to 205.58 metres on Monday morning from 205.52 metres the night before.

“We have asked for data on Hathnikund Barrage,” he added.

The river has been in spate for the last one week, swelling to 207.71 metres on Wednesday, breaching its all-time record of 207.49 metres set in 1978, inundating several key areas in Delhi, after submerging the flood plains.