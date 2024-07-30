East Delhi’s Preet Vihar under lens

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporate of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday launched a sealing drive in east Delhi’s Preet Vihar against coaching centres running commercial activities in their basements.



Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi was present at the site as the agency cracked down on illegally run basements of coaching institutes.

Upon investigation, the Mayor discovered the Sanskriti Academy operating from a basement. When asked to present the paper required to operate in the basement, the management failed to present the required documents.

The MCD upon the Mayor’s instruction sealed the academy. Similar action was taken against various centres in Delhi.

The Mayor said, “Three children lost their lives due to sudden water filling in the library being operated illegally in the basement of a coaching centre in Rajinder Nagar. Any coaching centre operating in violation of rules and building bylaws will not be spared. Also, strict action would be taken against those officials who are responsible for this.”

“We are sad and regretful about the unfortunate death of children in Rajinder Nagar. In the coming time, sealing action will be taken against many illegal coaching centres”, she said.