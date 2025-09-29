East Delhi gets double boost

New Delhi: East Delhi residents received a double boost on Sunday as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled two major infrastructure projects, the flagging off of 300 new DTC ‘Devi’ electric buses with rationalised routes, and the inauguration of a six-lane flyover connecting Nand Nagri to Gagan Cinema. The government called these moves a “historic step towards Green Delhi – Clean Delhi” and a new era in connectivity for Yamuna Par.

The Chief Minister launched the 300 buses from East Vinod Nagar Depot, accompanied by Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, Transport Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh, MLAs and senior officials.

Gupta said the buses will be game-changers because their routes have been restructured scientifically. “These 300 buses are not just about numbers, their routes have been rationalised so they actually reach people across Yamuna Par.

This is the beginning of a new era of public transport in Delhi,” she said.

She added that IIT Delhi had designed the new route plan to ensure buses meet passenger demand without causing financial losses to DTC. “Our government is committed to Green Delhi – Clean Delhi, with clean, affordable and accessible transport,” Gupta said, announcing that all buses in Delhi would be converted to electric within the next 12–18 months.

Union Minister Harsh Malhotra praised the “double-engine government,” saying that for the first time, East Delhi was witnessing development across every ward. Transport Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh underlined that this is Delhi’s “first-ever route rationalisation,” with 21 new routes covering 625 bus stops in Trans-Yamuna.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister inaugurated the long-awaited six-lane flyover, built at a cost of about Rs 180 crore. The 1,550-metre-long, 22-metre-wide corridor is expected to serve over one lakh vehicles daily, saving drivers an average of 14 minutes and cutting fuel consumption. “This project further strengthens the resolve of a developed Delhi and will play a vital role in reducing pollution, saving energy, and improving the quality of life of citizens,” Gupta said.

PWD Minister Pravesh Sahib Singh pointed out that despite delays due to clearance of 27 trees, the project was completed in record time.

“For the first time, the Centre, Delhi Government and the Corporation have worked together. Our message is simple, real work is the best advertisement,” he said.

With these initiatives, the Delhi government has promised to extend development to both urban and rural corners of Yamuna Par.