East Delhi: DJB begins pipeline replacement following HC rebuke over dirty water supply

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has initiated a project to replace decades-old water pipelines in eastern parts of the national capital, days after being pulled up by the high court for supplying “sewage-mixed” water to residents of the area.

According to DJB officials, tenders have been issued to replace 35-year-old pipelines in several localities, including Yojna Vihar, Jagriti Enclave, Shanti Mohalla, Jhilmil Industrial Area, Dilshad Garden, Gandhi Nagar,

and IP Extension.

The deadline to submit these tenders is between July 14 and July 16. Once finalised, the groundwork is expected to begin promptly.

Inspections had revealed that corroded and outdated pipelines were the primary cause of water contamination in these areas. The DJB aims to replace the pipeline.

In Yojna Vihar’s C-block, where the problem caused by “sewage-mixed” water is particularly severe, the DJB will carry out replacement work at a cost of Rs 22 lakh. The project is expected to be completed within two months after the work begins.

Similarly, in Jagriti Enclave, a new 300 millimetre pipeline will be installed to replace a damaged 100 mm line at an estimated cost of Rs 15 lakh.

Tenders for pipeline upgrades are due by July 16, with work starting soon after. The Delhi HC has directed completion by August, warning of strict action

on delays.