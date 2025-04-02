Early summer heat sparks surge in fire incidents, officials urge caution

New Delhi: Delhi is witnessing a sharp increase in fire incidents as the summer season arrived earlier than usual, with temperatures rising from the last week of March.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) reported 1,809 fire calls in March, a significant jump from 1,328 in the same month last year. The fires resulted in 11 fatalities, while 56 individuals were rescued or injured.

According to a senior DFS official, high temperatures contribute to the rapid spread of fires. “A small spark from a cigarette can ignite a fire in this heat. We have been receiving 60-70 fire calls daily, and the number is expected to rise to 100 per day in the coming weeks,” the official said. Of the total incidents reported in March, 720 were related to garbage fires.

To manage the surge, DFS has implemented measures, including restricting leave for all personnel. Previously, station officers approved leave requests, but now, the assistant divisional officer (ADO) oversees the process to ensure maximum manpower availability.

Delhi’s 65 fire stations remain on high alert, and workshop staff, who typically get weekend rest days, are now working continuously to maintain fire tenders. “All firefighting equipment is being checked and repaired to ensure readiness. We also urge the public to service air conditioners before use, avoid prolonged use or leaving them unattended, and refrain from multi plugging wires, as overloading can cause fires,” the official added.

In one of the latest fire incidents, a massive blaze erupted at a commercial complex in Delhi’s Jhandewalan Extension on Tuesday afternoon, prompting the deployment of 18 fire brigades. The fire broke out around 2 PM at the Anarkali Complex in Block E3, engulfing the

entire building, which houses a private bank, multiple offices, and a pizza outlet.

Thick black smoke and flames were visible from a distance, but swift action from locals and passersby ensured that all occupants were evacuated safely.

No injuries were reported, though several parked vehicles caught fire when burning hoardings collapsed on them.

Initially, eight fire tenders were dispatched, but as flames spread rapidly due to high winds, additional fire units were called in. Firefighters used cranes to spray water on the upper floors to control the blaze.

DCP (Central) M Harsha Vardhan confirmed that the fire had also spread to a nearby DDA shopping complex.

The area was cordoned off, and authorities noted that renovation work was underway on the second and third floors when the fire broke out.

Eyewitnesses said people initially mistook the smoke for routine construction work. “We thought the workers had burned something, but when we saw flames, we raised an alarm and helped evacuate,” he said. Ajay, a branch manager at a nearby bank, revealed that his car was gutted in the fire but was more concerned about the safety of workers inside the pizza outlet.

Apart from the Jhandewalan fire, two other fire incidents were also reported in Delhi on Tuesday. A fire broke out at a parking lot near the Shastri Park Fish Market in northeast

Delhi around 2:30 PM, gutting several vehicles. Two fire tenders were dispatched to control the blaze.

Earlier in the day, at 7:35 AM, a fire erupted in a slum cluster near Jag Parvesh Hospital in New Seelampur. Seven fire tenders responded quickly and contained the flames by 8:15 AM. Officials reported that four to five huts were damaged, but no injuries occurred.

With rising temperatures and a growing number of fire incidents, Delhi’s fire department remains on high alert, urging residents to take

precautionary measures to prevent further tragedies.