Early childhood edu priority for anganwadi centres: Atishi

New Delhi: Women and Child Development Minister Atishi on Monday reviewed various projects related to anganwadis with department officials and discussed strengthening them further. On this occasion, the WCD Minister said, “Early childhood education is the priority of the Kejriwal government. We are working to strengthen the foundation of lakhs of children in Delhi through our Anganwadi centres. The government is ensuring that Anganwadi centres are equipped with all the necessary resources that can be helpful in the overall development of mothers and children.”



She then added that Delhi’s anganwadi centres cater to the needs of children aged 0-6 years, including their nutrition and early education. The Delhi government is planning to implement various projects in their anganwadis, which will ensure better health and stronger basic learning levels for the children who come here.

She further said, “Early years (0-6) are crucial for the physical and mental development of children. It is important that every child in Delhi receives better early childhood education at this age, and to achieve this, we have started to strengthen our anganwadi centres.”