‘Each drop of water must be accounted for’

New Delhi: All major private commercial establishments, like hotels and malls, will be evaluated on the basis of the sewage they release, Delhi Water minister Parvesh Verma said on Wednesday.

The Delhi Jal Board will calculate water usage by using sewage output data of these establishments.

“Every drop will now be accounted for. The more sewage you release, the more you will pay for water. The free ride for those making crores using public resources is over,” the water minister said.

He added all hotels, banquet halls, shopping malls, private hospitals, and other large commercial establishments in the city will now be billed based on the amount of sewage they discharge, instead of traditional water metre readings.