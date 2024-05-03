E-Rickshaw passenger attacked & robbed

New Delhi: A woman traveling in an e-rickshaw near the Shahdara flyover in Delhi was attacked and robbed on April 29, according to police. The accused, Chand Hasan, a drug addict with prior criminal records, was arrested.

He had a history of five cases involving robbery, snatching, trespassing, and causing hurt.

Namita Jain, an assistant professor at Digambar Jain College in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, was returning home when the attack happened.

According to her husband, a person, riding as a co-passenger asked her rickshaw driver to stop, then attacked Namita with a knife while snatching her jewelry, including a gold ring and an artificial chain.

The rickshaw driver took Namita to a nearby police station, and she was later taken to the hospital with a deep arm injury, requiring 18 stitches. Following this, her husband lodged an FIR.