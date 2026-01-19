E-rickshaw driver posed as cop to avoid toll tax; held in Ggm

GURUGRAM: A 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly impersonating a police sub-inspector to avoid toll taxes, stay in hotels, and create an impression, police said on Sunday.

A sub-inspector's uniform, a fake identity card bearing the special police officer rank, a PAN card, and an Aadhaar card were recovered from him.

Police began to look for the impersonator at the complaint of the manager of Hotel Shubham.

The manager, in his complaint, said a man wearing a police uniform came to the hotel on Saturday and booked a room and produced an Aadhaar card in way of identification.

Later, he returned to the hotel and began making unnecessary inquiries about the room, arousing suspicion. When the manager probed him more about his antecedents, he panicked and tried to flee, but was caught, according to the complaint.

Police arrested Jhajjar resident Mukesh Kumar from the hotel. Interrogation revealed that Kumar had taken an e-rickshaw on rent and plied it in Khatu, Rajasthan.

He often travelled between Jhajjar and Khatu and, to avoid paying toll tax, posed as a policeman. Police said he bought a fake SPO ID card for Rs 500 and got a Haryana Police sub-inspector uniform stitched for Rs 2,200.