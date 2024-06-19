E-rickshaw driver held for sexual assault of minor girl in N Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 27-year-old E-rickshaw driver was arrested by the Delhi Police for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old minor girl in North Delhi’s Jal Board Awaas Area. A PCR call at the Civil Lines Police Station alerted the authorities.



The accused was identified as Istikhar (27), a resident of Singhia, Samastipur, Bihar.

According to the Police, on the night of June 12-13, Civil Lines Police Station received a report from Bara Hindu Rao Hospital regarding a physical assault on a 17-year-old girl.

The case was assigned to Sub-Inspector Mithilesh from the Delhi Police team. The victim’s statement was recorded, and her medical examination confirmed the assault. An FIR was filed under IPC sections 354/506 and the POCSO Act.

The investigation, led by the Delhi Police team, faced challenges due to the absence of a registration plate on the e-rickshaw and the incident occurring around 2:30 am.

Despite these obstacles, over 150 CCTV cameras were analysed from New Delhi Railway Station, Chandni Chowk, and Civil Lines. The team worked tirelessly to trace the suspect from Civil Lines to Mori Gate.

The suspect, identified as Istikhar, was apprehended on Saturday, from the Mori Gate area. His identity was confirmed by a fresh injury mark on his forehead, inflicted by the victim during her resistance.

During interrogation, the accused Istikhar confessed to assaulting the victim.