E-rickshaw accident kills 8-yr-old girl

NEW DELHI: An eight-year-old girl died after an e-rickshaw carrying students overturned in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur, police said Thursday.

The incident occurred around 7.30 am Wednesday when the speeding e-rickshaw hit a motorcycle and toppled, CCTV footage showed. The Class 3 student was declared dead at GTB Hospital. Her father said the child was being taken to school when the accident happened. The driver, after rushing her to hospital, fled. A case of rash driving and death by negligence has been registered, and teams are tracing him. Delhi has 1.2 lakh registered e-rickshaws, with

many unregistered.