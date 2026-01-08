E-cigarette racket busted in southeast Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has busted an illegal e-cigarette trafficking racket in southeast Delhi, arresting a 31-year-old man and seizing a large consignment of banned items.

The accused, Aman Ansari, was intercepted on January 6 while riding a scooty, and six e-cigarettes were recovered from him. During questioning, he allegedly revealed the location of a godown in East of Kailash, where police seized 749 e-cigarettes, 145 refill cartridges and 278 filters. A case has been registered under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019, and further investigation is underway.