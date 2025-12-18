E-bus service to Haryana planned; 100 to join DTC

New Delhi: In a major push towards clean mobility and improved regional connectivity, the Delhi government will launch a new fully electric interstate bus service between Dhaula Kuan in Delhi and Dharuhera in Haryana and induct 100 new electric buses into the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) fleet.

The initiative aims to ease daily commuting across the high-demand Gurugram–Manesar industrial corridor while reducing traffic congestion and vehicular emissions.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will inaugurate the new Dhaula Kuan–Dharuhera electric bus service and flag off the 100 new e-buses in the presence of Transport Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh. The move builds on earlier interstate electric bus services launched on the Maharana Pratap ISBT–Baraut and Maharana Pratap ISBT–Sonipat routes.

Under the new service, DTC will operate three fully electric buses in each shift on a fixed timetable. From Dhaula Kuan to Dharuhera, buses will run at 06:30 hrs, 07:00 hrs, 07:30 hrs, 14:45 hrs, 15:15 hrs and 15:45 hrs.

In the return direction, services from Dharuhera to Dhaula Kuan will operate at 09:45 hrs, 10:15 hrs, 10:45 hrs, 18:00 hrs, 18:30 hrs and 19:00 hrs, providing convenient travel options during peak and non-peak hours.

The route will pass through Dhaula Kuan, HR Rajokri Border, Gurugram, Kherki Daula, Rampura, Manesar, Panchgaon, Vyaspur YNR, Sidhrawali and Dharuhera. Officials said the service will benefit office-goers, students and industrial workers in Gurugram, Manesar and Dharuhera by offering a safe, reliable and affordable alternative to private vehicles.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Transport Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh said, “The launch of a new interstate e-bus service, coupled with the induction of 100 electric buses, reflects our focus on strengthening clean public transport, improving connectivity and reducing congestion and emissions across high-demand corridors.”

He added that the initiative would provide safer and more modern commuting options while strengthening interstate electric mobility.