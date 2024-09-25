DYFI to protest in front of L-G’s residence on Sep 28

New Delhi: The issue of rising unemployment among educated youth in India has reached a critical point, prompting the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) to organise a protest on September 28, in front of the Lieutenant Governor’s residence. Coinciding with the birth anniversary of the renowned freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, the protest will advocate for “Jobs or Unemployment Allowance,” as youth grapple with an alarming job crisis.



The DYFI’s Delhi State Committee plans to voice its demands for urgent recruitment to fill the numerous vacancies in various government departments and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The organisation is also pushing for a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000 for all unemployed youth, the establishment of an Urban Employment Guarantee Act, measures to address the drug crisis, and a halt to the merger of government schools.

In a statement, DYFI leaders Rikta Krishnaswamy and Aman Saini highlighted the stark reality facing Delhi’s youth. They revealed that around 20 lakh educated individuals are registered as unemployed in the capital, with many more likely unregistered. “Delhi is becoming a city of unemployed and under-employed youth,” they lamented, holding the Lieutenant Governor accountable for the growing number of jobless individuals.

The backdrop of the protest is a series of government policies perceived as detrimental to youth employment. The DYFI accuses the central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Delhi LG of perpetuating policies that favor large corporations at the expense of job creation and educational opportunities.

The GNCTD Amendment Bill of 2021 has been a focal point of criticism, as it transferred significant appointment powers from the elected government to the Lieutenant

Governor, who is a central government representative. The DYFI claims that this shift has hindered the filling of vacant positions in government departments, with estimates suggesting that over 1.5 lakh positions remain unfilled, affecting critical areas such as education, healthcare, and public services.

“Instead of addressing these vacancies, the L-G has been terminating youth from existing government roles in areas like Civil Defense and Bus Marshal services,” stated the DYFI leaders. They pointed out that many government roles are now contracted, limiting job security and benefits for workers.