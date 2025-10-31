Dy Mayor reviews sanitation and civic issues in Najafgarh Zone

New Delhi: The Deputy Mayor of Delhi chaired a zonal meeting in the Najafgarh Zone to assess sanitation management and review civic infrastructure issues.

The meeting witnessed the participation of MLA Neelam Pahalwan, Ward Committee Chairperson Savita Sharma, Deputy Chairman Devender Dabas, senior officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and the private contractor overseeing garbage collection through auto tippers.

During the review, the Deputy Mayor took note of multiple complaints received from residents regarding delays and irregularities in garbage collection. Highlighting the need for consistency in sanitation services, he directed officials to increase the frequency of auto tippers and ensure timely waste collection across all wards. He further stressed the importance of maintaining hygiene standards and public cleanliness through stricter monitoring of the waste management process.

In addition to sanitation, discussions were held on the upkeep of public parks and the repair of MCD roads in the zone.