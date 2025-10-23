Dy Mayor reviews Chhath Puja preps

New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming Chhath Mahaparva, Deputy Mayor Jai Bhagwan Yadav on Tuesday visited Ward No. 28, Shahbad Dairy, in the Narela Zone to review preparations and ensure a smooth and safe celebration for devotees, with a focus on sanitation, lighting, and public convenience at Chhath Ghats and nearby areas.

During the visit, Deputy Mayor Yadav was accompanied by Yogesh Verma, Chairman of the MCD’s Education Committee; Ramchandra, Councillor of the Shahbad Dairy Ward; Rajiv Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Narela Zone; and several officials and employees of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Local residents also joined the inspection to share their inputs regarding arrangements at community ponds and Ghats.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Mayor said that the MCD is making “unprecedented arrangements under the direction of the Chief Minister” to ensure cleanliness, uninterrupted lighting, and the convenience of worshippers. “All officers have been instructed to maintain proper hygiene around Chhath Ghats and to ensure smooth movement for devotees,” he added.

The inspection covered cleaning drives, installation of temporary lighting, and checks on waste disposal systems to maintain sanitation standards during the festival. Yadav emphasised that the administration is “leaving no stone unturned” to make Chhath Puja a safe and successful celebration, reflecting the government’s commitment to both cultural tradition and civic responsibility.