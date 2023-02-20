‘Dy CM Sisodia’s allegation on transfer of PWD secys is false’

New Delhi: Delhi L-G VK Saxena slammed Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for alleging that he is responsible for shuffling PWD Secretary every six months which has affected projects on Monday. The L-G noted that the statement was an action to divert attention of the people from the utter failure of PWD under the AAP government.



The L-G’s office further claimed that not a single officer serving as Secretary (PWD) has been “transferred” by him in the past 9 months he assumed office. They said that the statements made by the Deputy Chief Minister “are habitually false, misleading and exhibit utter and unfortunate lack of knowledge of procedures and ground realities by him”.

Giving details, they added on September 16, H Rajesh Prasad, serving as Principal Secretary was “relieved” from GNCTD for serving in Jammu & Kashmir by GoI. On February 15, Vikas Anand serving as Secretary (PWD) was “relieved” from GNCTD to enable the officer to join GoI as Jt. Secretary for which he had been empanelled and had subsequently applied for serving as Jt. Secretary in the Centre.

“Such transfers or relieving are not done as per anybody’s whims and fancies, as Shri Sisodia desires for himself so that a corrupt nexus of politicians, civil servants, engineers and contractors could be established in the Public Works Department (PWD),” the L-G House said in a statement.

It would be further educative for Sisodia to know that such “relieving” of officers in any cadre are done as per laid down procedures and norms of DoPT and additionally the MHA, which is the Cadre Controlling Authority in case of the AGMUT Cadre, they added.

Furthermore, the statement said that the AAP government should be aware of the fact that if at all any delay happened in execution of projects or the prevalent rampant inaction in PWD, it can be directly attributed to the fact that his colleague in the Council of Ministers, and the Minister in-charge for PWD, for years together. PWD has been “headless”, as Sisodia says, because ever since he himself has taken over charge, he is busy in nothing but petty politicking and evading his involvement in the excise scam.