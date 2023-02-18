Dy CM Sisodia inaugurates 35th Garden Tourism Festival

New Delhi: The 35th Garden Tourism Festival was inaugurated by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Friday. This three-day festival, which started on February 17, will conclude on February 19.



The 3-day event is being organised by the Delhi government in the Garden of Five Senses with the objective to make Delhi green and to spread awareness about the environment among the people.

The Minister interacted with the environment enthusiasts at the fest and visited the stalls that showcased a variety of plants from the country and abroad.

This year, the Garden of Five Senses has been decorated as the ‘Garden of Unity’ for G-20 by the Delhi government’s tourism department.

“This is a very prestigious annual garden festival for the people of Delhi. The beauty of Garden of Five Senses is further enhanced during this annual garden festival when plants from the world over are showcased here. After a break of two years, this festival is being organised with high fervour again,”

Sisodia said.

The government will be adding more features to the Garden of Five Senses and will make it an international festival too. Several topiary shapes of birds and animals have been put on display which are spread over 20 acres of lush green area,

with hundreds of species of plants and flowers.

Along with cultural programs, food stalls from different states of the country have also been set up at the festival.

The fest is being organised from 11 am to 9 pm, and the government has also started a free shuttle service from

Saket Metro station to Garden of Five Senses.