Dy CM finding excuses to evade probe: Delhi BJP

New Delhi: Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva said that it is really surprising that Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has for long been saying that he is always prepared for inquiry and that there was no scam in liquor policy but the moment CBI called him for an inquiry he has started finding excuses to evade inquiry.



“It is really surprising that Sisodia has for long been saying that he was prepared for the inquiry and there was no scam in the liquor policy, but when the CBI called him for an inquiry, he started finding excuses to evade the inquiry. He said he is preparing the Budget and needs time to appear before the CBI,” Sachdeva said.

The leader further said that the Dy CM is claiming that the BJP is attempting to get him arrested through CBI. He must understand that the agency must have sufficient evidence against him, as no arrest would be made without any evidence.

“Now it’s up to the investigation agency to give him time. But if everyone starts seeking more time, how would the inquiries take place,” he added.