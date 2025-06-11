Dwijadas Basak appointed CEO of Tata Power-DDL

NEW DELHI: Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL), appointed Dwijadas Basak as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective from June 9, 2025.

Praveer Sinha, CEO & Managing Director of Tata Power Company Limited, welcomed the appointment, highlighting his extensive experience and proven leadership in the power distribution sector. Dr. Sinha expressed confidence in Dwijadas Basak’s leadership to drive Tata Power-DDL’s growth through innovation and excellence.

With over 30 years in power distribution, Basak has held key roles across Tata Power Group, including in Odisha and internationally.