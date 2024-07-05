DWCD dept takes control of helpline no. 181 from DCW

New Delhi: The Women and Child Development (WCD) Department of the Delhi government has officially taken over the management of the Women Helpline number 181. Previously managed by the Delhi Women’s Commission, the helpline has resumed operations and started receiving calls from 4:58 pm on July 3, 2024. By 2 pm on Thursday, the helpline had received a total of 1,024 calls.



Commenting on the transition, Kailash Gahlot, the Women and Child Development minister of Delhi, emphasised the department’s commitment to providing a robust support system for women in distress.

“The Women Helpline 181 has resumed its operation, now under the ambit of the WCD, as a robust support system for women in Delhi. We aim to ensure that every call is handled with the utmost care and that women in distress receive timely and effective assistance,” stated Gahlot.

The helpline, which receives approximately 40,000 calls each month, operates as a toll-free, 24-hour telecom service. It is designed to provide support and information to women seeking assistance with issues related to violence, abuse, and other concerns.

The shift in management comes following a directive from the Government of India, which mandated the transfer of responsibility to the WCD Department. This directive was formalized in a letter to the Chief Secretary dated 4 May 2023. “The Delhi government is committed to addressing issues of violence, abuse,

and other concerns faced by women, reinforcing our dedication to their safety and well-being,” added Gahlot.

However, the transition has not been without controversy. Delhi Women’s Commission former Chairperson Swati Maliwal expressed concerns via a tweet, critiquing the helpline’s new management. She stated, “The truth behind the Delhi Government’s decision to shut down the Delhi Women’s Commission’s 181 helpline and run it themselves is evident from the photo tweeted by Minister Kailash Gahlot. The helpline is now being run by men. Girls who call to report heinous crimes like rape and trafficking will hang up the phone upon hearing a man’s voice! Besides, you can’t run a helpline with just five people!”

Maliwal highlighted the previous operation’s effectiveness, noting, “The Delhi Women’s Commission’s helpline used to receive 2,000 to 4,000 calls daily, handled by 45 female counsellors. All of them had master’s degrees in social work or psychology. At least 20 girls operated the helpline in each shift throughout the day.

Additionally, 136 female counsellors were dispatched to reach out to girls on the ground after receiving calls.”