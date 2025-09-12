Dwarka–Gurgaon Metro plan revived

New Delhi: Nearly ten years after the idea was first floated, plans to extend metro connectivity from Dwarka to Gurgaon have been brought back to the table. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is preparing a fresh proposal that would link Yashobhoomi station in Dwarka Sector 25, located on the Airport Express Line, to IFFCO Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway.

If cleared, the new 12-km corridor would provide direct metro access to Gurgaon’s key business and residential hubs, including Udyog Vihar, Cyber City, Hero Honda Chowk, Subhash Chowk and Sector 44. It is also expected to significantly improve travel for air passengers, as Gurgaon lacks a reliable public transport option to reach the airport on time.

According to sources in the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited (HMRTC), the proposal is currently under discussion at the government level. “The plan is being examined, but no final decision has been taken,” a senior official confirmed. The alignment is expected to run through Bharthal, Bijwasan, Carterpuri and Tau Devi Lal Park in Sector 23, with an interchange planned at Sector 23 station, part of another metro corridor being developed by Gurgaon Metro Rail Limited between Millennium City Centre and Cyber City.

The number of stations, estimated ridership, and project cost will be determined once DMRC prepares a detailed project report (DPR). Interestingly, this is not the first time the idea has been pursued. A DPR for a Dwarka Sector 21–IFFCO Chowk corridor was submitted in 2011 and later revised in 2015, but the project was shelved due to concerns over viability.

Meanwhile, HMRTC has also advanced another plan, connecting Rezang La Chowk to Dwarka Sector 21. With overlaps in both alignments, the state government and the Union ministry will have to decide which option offers greater benefits.

Residents, however, hope the plan finally takes shape. “This connectivity is long overdue and will be a lifeline for thousands,” said Sukhbir Singh, vice president of Palam Vihar RWA.