Dwarka police empowers over 16,000 girls through safety & awareness programmes

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police of the Dwarka District has successfully trained and empowered over 16,000 girls in 2024 through a series of initiatives aimed at building a safer, drug-free, and cyber- aware society.

Under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Singh, these programmes emphasised self-defense, awareness about drugs and cyber fraud, and education on ethical safety practices for women and girls.

Key among these efforts was the Self-Defense Training Program, which empowered 7,780 girls with vital techniques to handle unsafe situations confidently.

Conducted in schools and colleges, these sessions culminated in training certifications for participants, signifying their readiness to face challenges.

The Say No to Drugs Programme targeted over 5,200 students across 30 schools and eight high-risk JJ colonies.

Utilising engaging formats like pantomime shows and street plays, the initiative raised awareness about the harmful effects of drugs, driving home a strong anti-drug message.

The Cyber Awareness Program addressed the rising threat of cybercrime, with 3,800 students and 1,000 civilians, including senior citizens, educated on topics such as cyber fraud, bullying, and digital safety. Expert advice from the Cyber Cell of Dwarka District Police enhanced these sessions.

Additionally, the Nazuk and Nirbhik Program focused on safeguarding minor girls by sensitizing them to issues like good touch and bad touch.

With complaint mechanisms such as Nirbhik Boxes installed in all 401 schools in the district, the initiative encouraged students to report unethical behavior without fear.

The dedicated Medicom Unit of Dwarka District Police, led by officers including SI Jyoti Yadav and ASI Himmat Singh, played a pivotal role in executing these programmes. Their collective efforts contributed to the district’s vision of a crime-free and empowered society.

With innovative campaigns and steadfast community engagement, Dwarka District Police not only tackled immediate threats but also laid the groundwork for long-term societal change.

As DCP Ankit Singh noted, “We owe our success to the collaborative spirit of the community and our commitment to empowering young girls

and women.”