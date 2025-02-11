Dwarka Police deport 16 foreign nationals

New Delhi: The Delhi Police of the Dwarka District has deported 16 foreign nationals found overstaying in India without valid visas in January 2025. An anonymous source tipped the Delhi Police of the Dwarka District about the foreign nationals.

According to police reports, the operation was conducted by teams from Uttam Nagar Police Station, the Special Staff, and the Anti-Narcotics Cell, who were supervised by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Dwarka.

The detained individuals were later transferred to a detention center before their deportation.

The presence of illegally staying foreigners places an unnecessary strain on local resources.

Authorities have reiterated their commitment to taking strict action against individuals who overstay their visas and violate immigration laws.

The recent crackdown is part of an ongoing effort to maintain law and order in the district.

The apprehended individuals include five foreign nationals from Bangladesh, nine from Nigeria, one from Guinea, and one from Uzbekistan.

Among those detained were men, women, and even children. The police teams acted on intelligence gathered over time, identifying foreign nationals residing or roaming in the Dwarka area without valid documentation.

The arrested individuals were identified as Sharif, Nazrul Shiekh, Parveen, and two children from Bangladesh, Ikechukwu Paul, Ekene Boniface Ekwealor, Ebuka Desmond Akuchukwu, Omodu Salami, Izuka Emmanuel Nwakonobi, Ekwebili Victor, Jonathan Egbunike Okoye, Stanley Chialuka Mbamara, and Alfred Sackey from Nigeria, Guliston Matyokubova from Uzbekistan, and Fatoumata Kaba from Guinea. Their ages ranged from children to individuals in their fifties.

After being apprehended, the foreign nationals were presented before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), which issued orders for their deportation.

Following the legal process, they were moved to a detention center to await their removal from the country.

The Dwarka District Police have assured that their efforts to curb illegal immigration will continue. Law enforcement agencies have urged residents to report any suspicious activities related to foreign nationals residing without proper documentation.

Authorities assert that strict action against illegal immigration is essential for maintaining security and upholding immigration laws.

They emphasize that such operations will continue to prevent unauthorized residency, reduce the strain on local resources, and enhance

public safety.