Dwarka Police apprehend 192 for drinking in public places

New Delhi: Dwarka Police apprehended 192 offenders for drinking in public places in a drive on December 29 and 30 to curb the menace of public drinking and ensure safer public spaces. Dwarka district police have apprehended a total of 21,547 offenders for drinking in public places.



The initiative, led by dedicated teams under the supervision of respective Station House Officers and overall guidance from the Assistant Commissioners of Police in Dwarka district, aimed to send a stern message to offenders engaging in the unlawful act of consuming alcohol in public places.

To bolster the operation’s effectiveness, a significant personnel deployment was strategically positioned across various locations within the Dwarka District.

These teams projected a visible police presence in key areas, intensifying foot and motorcycle patrolling in public parks, residential zones, vacant buildings, and other potential dark spots.

Additionally, teams were stationed outside liquor shops to broaden the impact of the operation and amplify the deterrent effect on potential violators.

During the two-day drive, the Dwarka Police apprehended 192 individuals under Section 40-A of the Delhi Excise Act.

The breakdown of apprehensions revealed 63 persons from Dwarka Sub-Division, 54 from Dabri, 56 from Najafgarh, and 19 from Chhawla Sub-Division.

The arrests underscore the commitment of the police force to enforce the law and maintain public order.

This specific drive is part of a broader crackdown on public drinking throughout the year.

In 2023 alone, the Dwarka District Police apprehended and prosecuted 21,547 offenders under Section 40A of the Delhi Excise Act.

The figures reflect the gravity of the issue and the persistent efforts of law enforcement to address it comprehensively.

Notably, this Friday-Saturday operation adds 192 to the tally of offenders for the year.

The cumulative statistics for 2023 indicate that 7,214 persons were apprehended and prosecuted from Dwarka Sub-Division, 7,286 from Dabri, 5,186 from Najafgarh, and 1,861 from Chhawla Sub-Division.

The Dwarka Police’s unwavering commitment to maintaining public order and safety is evident in the rigorous enforcement measures taken against public drinking.