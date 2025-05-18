Dwarka: Man’s body found dumped in field

NEW DELHI: The body of a 36-year-old man was found dumped in a field at Dwarka in South-west Delhi, police said on Friday. Police received a PCR call informing about a body and a motorcycle found dumped near Matka Chowk on Bakkarwala Road on May 13. On reaching the spot, police found the body about 20 metres inside a field, while the motorcycle lay abandoned on the roadside.

The deceased has been identified as Avnish Saxena alias Golu, a resident of Bangali Vihar, based on documents found on a motorcycle registered to Reena Devi, police said. Saxena was reportedly preparing for his wedding. Police suspect personal enmity and are reviewing CCTV footage to trace the killers.