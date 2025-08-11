DWARKA: Gang member caught with pistol, live cartridges

NEW DELHI: Police has arrested a member of the Neetu Dabodia gang, wanted in connection with a firing incident in outer Delhi’s Kanjhawala area last month, an official said on Sunday.

Based on a tip-off, the accused, Dev Vart (33), was nabbed near Dwarka. Police recovered a semi-automatic pistol, made in Italy and a live cartridge from his possession.

According to the police, on the intervening night of July 30 and 31, several rounds were fired outside a resident’s house in Majra Dabas over a personal dispute, following which a case was registered at Kanjhawala police station.

Preliminary investigation led to the identification of Dev as the assailant, they said.

Police arrested Dev, a former aide of slain gangster Neetu Dabodia. He has past murder and extortion cases and recently fired shots in Majra Dabas.