Dwarka: Female cyber fraud held for duping people of Rs 25 lakh

New Delhi: A 25-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly duping several people posing as the executive of either a bank or a credit card company and inducing them with reward points, police said on Monday.



The accused was identified as Surya S alias Jennifer, a resident of sector 8, Dwarka. She has studied till Class 10 and used to work at a call centre in Gurgaon earlier, police said.

After losing her job in 2017, she joined a fake call centre which scammed people with fake loans, and ended up becoming a 50 per cent partner in the gig within four months of joining, they said.

In January 2022, Surya went independent and started sending phishing links related to SBI and Axis Bank credit cards to her targets. She made off with more than Rs 25 lakh that year alone.

The matter came to light after a resident of Paschim Vihar filed a complaint. The complainant wrote that on August 18, 2022, he received a call from an unknown number and a female caller introduced herself as an Axis Bank executive and offered to help him redeem some reward points on his Axis Bank credit card which were nearing expiry.

The caller also sent him a link. He clicked the link and entered the details asked there and got an OTP, which too he entered, and almost immediately found that Rs 22,341 were deducted from his account. He realised that he had lost the money to a scam when he called the bank to verify the transaction and was told that the website the link led to was fake.