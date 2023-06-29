Dwarka AATS nabs 2 involved in chain snatching

The Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) of Dwarka police has successfully apprehended two persons involved in gold chain snatching, officials said on Wednesday.

The suspects were identified as Akash (28) and Ajay Jain (25), both residents of west Delhi’s Sagarpur area. They were caught by the vigilant AATS team in a trap set near the Fruit Mandi in Dabri, Delhi.

M. Harsha Vardhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dwarka said that on June 20, a complainant reported a gold chain snatching on Gurudwara Road in Mohan Garden. Acting swiftly, the local police registered a case under sections 356/379/34 IPC at and launched an investigation.

Adding further Vardhan said, intending to combat street crimes, including robberies, snatchings, thefts, and motor vehicle thefts, the AATS team led by Inspector Kamlesh Kumar swung into action. The team meticulously analysed CCTV footage and uncovered crucial evidence indicating the purchase of a pair of shoes by the suspects using PayTM. Leveraging this lead, the team obtained vital details from PayTM and deployed local informers to gather intelligence on active criminals.

Following an informant’s tip-off on Monday, the AATS team zeroed in on Dabri, where they apprehended Akash and Ajay Jain along with an Apache motorcycle, believed to be stolen. Further investigation and sustained interrogation led to the recovery of the snatched gold chain from the accused, the DCP confirmed.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Akash had an extensive criminal record, with involvement in 30 cases of robbery, snatching, and theft. Ajay Jain operated a general store in Shivpuri with his father and was enticed by Akash’s proposal to earn quick money for their Manali trip, Vardhan said.

The arrested individuals, Akash and Ajay Jain are now in police custody, facing charges under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The recovered gold chain, weighing 10 gms, and the stolen Apache motorcycle will serve as crucial pieces of evidence in the upcoming legal proceedings, the official added.