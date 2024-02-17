DUTA protests over govt funds to colleges, salaries

New Delhi: Teachers of Delhi University staged a protest at the Delhi Vidhan Sabha, accompanied by a complete strike across all DU colleges. The protest, organised by the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA), aimed to voice concerns over what they perceive as an anti-higher education model promoted by the Delhi government.



The teachers demanded the immediate withdrawal of two letters issued by Education Minister Atishi dated 01.12.2023 and 19.01.2024, which alleged irregularities in teaching appointments and misuse of government funds in 12 colleges funded by the Delhi government. DUTA President Prof A K Bhagi criticised these letters, labelling them as tactics to coerce colleges into aligning with the government’s alleged agenda of converting public-funded institutions into self-financing entities. Furthermore, DUTA raised alarm over the delay in salary payments to teachers, citing a fund cut imposed by the Delhi government. Dr Anil Kumar, Secretary of DUTA, emphasised the plight of ad-hoc teachers in these colleges, who face uncertainty regarding their future employment status due to the allegations made in Atishi’s letters.