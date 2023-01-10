DUTA opposes UGC’s draft norms on foreign universities

New Delhi: The Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) has slammed the recent move of UGC. They also said that this move by UGC is a threat to Indian democracy. The teacher’s body insists students, teachers, parents and citizens resist and oppose the step that will allow explicit profit-making in higher education.



The foreign universities will grant education that will become unaffordable to a majority of the Indian population which poses a threat to the Indian education system.

In the statement, they have criticized the draft of UGC on foreign universities which is offering false dreams of an Ivy League education at reasonable costs. They also said that the public-funded universities are lacking in funds which as a result will cause slow and steady erosion in the quality of education. It will also lead to finishing off loans recklessly which will eventually increase the cost of education.

They have further stated that the increase in education costs will make education unaffordable. It will lead to exclusion of a large section of Indian society, especially the underprivileged section.

The association said that the consequence will be a connection between the demand and availability of trained workers. They have also emphasizes that the government is not allowing foreign universities to offer online courses. It also highlights the fact that they lack in quality of their decision.

The UGC and the government are imposing online education facilities on public universities to further private higher education. The DU teachers association further stated that the UGC’s policy for the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) as well as the National Credit Framework for online programs through the SWAYAM online platform reflects a contradiction in their own rules and the government’s purposeful decision to degrade the whole education system.