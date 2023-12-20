DUTA opposes proposed de-affiliation of 12 DU colleges

New Delhi: The Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) has opposed the proposed de-affiliation of 12 DU colleges. The move comes after Education Minister Atishi made allegations regarding 12 fully funded colleges affiliated with the University of Delhi.



DUTA has dismissed all claims of financial irregularities as baseless and unsupported, presenting its stance to the university-appointed committee.

In a detailed submission to the committee appointed by the Executive Council of DU, DUTA has highlighted several discrepancies in the minister’s claims. The association underscored that these colleges have undergone rigorous audits conducted by government agencies, including Statutory, LFA, and AGCR audits, all of which have not reported any financial wrongdoing.

DUTA asserted that the appointments of teaching and non-teaching staff were conducted in adherence to UGC and university norms, rejecting claims of unauthorised posts as unfounded. Moreover, administrative and financial approvals from the Government of NCT Delhi have been obtained for the courses and positions in question.

Prof AK Bhagi, President of DUTA, told Millennium Post, “It was on the direction of the Delhi government that EWS quota was implemented in 2019 resulting in a massive 25% increase in student’s intake thereafter. However, no additional funds for the infrastructural needs were released till date and due to the increased student intake, these colleges are under-staffed (teaching and non-teaching).”

He further explained while clarifying the issue of staff payments that the “corpus fund” worth crores mentioned in the minister’s letter cannot be cannot be treated as the revenue/income for determining the GIA salary as it is the student society fund/student activity fund/hostel fund etc. The association maintains that all expenses are transparent and subject to regular financial audits.

Strongly opposing the proposed de-affiliation of the 12 colleges from the University of Delhi, DUTA warned of the potential academic repercussions and negative effects on staff service conditions.