DUTA flags Four-Year Undergraduate Programme under NEP, petitions prez

NEW DELHI: Calling the implementation of the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) under NEP 2020 a “recipe to failure,” the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) on Monday submitted a petition to the President of India, raising serious concerns over academic, infrastructural and policy gaps.

Nearly 2,000 faculty members have endorsed the petition.

Addressing a press conference, DUTA president Prof A K Bhagi said, “Our biggest problem at present is that the fourth year under NEP (National Education Policy) 2020 is not feasible. We need manpower and funding for infrastructure expansion to accommodate the increased student intake, but we lack both.” DUTA has urged the withdrawal of the Draft UGC (University Grants Commission) Regulations, 2025, in the absence of the Pay Review Committee (PRC) report, and demanded urgent redressal of long-standing service-related concerns. The petition was submitted through the Ministry of Education to the president, who is also the visitor of the university. Prof Bhagi warned that without adequate faculty, infrastructure and classroom space, the implementation of FYUP would endanger students’ futures. “It’s a recipe to fail. Financial help at the cost of academic independence will not be tolerated,” he said, demanding special assistance to colleges to upgrade facilities urgently. DUTA secretary Dr Anil Kumar reiterated that the draft UGC regulations must not be implemented in their current form and must be integrated with the forthcoming 8th Pay Commission after extensive consultations with academic stakeholders.

The association raised several issues such as overcrowded classrooms and labs, delays in the academic calendar, overburdened faculty and the unaligned nature of online courses like SWAYAM and MOOCs with DU’s curriculum. DUTA also opposed the use of such platforms to earn academic credits, warning that it would dilute academic standards and undermine student-teacher engagement.

DUTA has warned that poorly planned policy changes without proper infrastructure or feedback mechanisms risk undermining NEP 2020’s goals. It reiterated demands for restoring MPhil and PhD increments, fair promotions, and urgent recruitment drives. With the fourth year of FYUP set to begin on August 1, DUTA criticised inadequate faculty and facilities, urging the Centre to prioritise academic freedom, teacher welfare, and inclusive consultation

in education reforms.