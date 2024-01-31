DUTA Executive unveils newly-elected office bearers

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) Executive has unveiled its freshly elected office bearers and co-opted members, charting the course for the association’s direction over the next two years.

Spearheading the leadership team is Sudhanshu Kumar, who clinched the position of Vice President, while Anil Kumar assumed the role of Secretary. Trivendra Chumbak takes on the responsibilities of Joint Secretary, and Akanksha Khurana steps into the role of Treasurer.

Complementing the core team, five co-opted members joined the DUTA Executive: KM Vats, Davendra Kumar Rana, Manish Kumar, Ravindra Kumar and Joginder Singh.

Officials said that the announcement marks the completion of the DUTA formation, reflecting its commitment to inclusivity and diversity within its ranks.

Looking ahead, DUTA’s leadership, in conjunction with the Executive, expressed that they are poised to tackle a host of critical issues.