DUTA elections: Democratic Teachers’ Front in fray vs NDTF

New Delhi: Delhi University (DU) is gearing up for a fiercely-contested election for the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA), slated on September 4, 2025. With mounting discontent over the current leadership’s perceived inactivity, multiple teacher groups have stepped forward to challenge the status quo.

On Saturday, the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) unveiled its electoral panel, officially entering the race. Leading the line-up is former DUTA president Rajib Ray, heading a coalition of educators seeking to reclaim what they call the union’s legacy of resistance and activism. The executive committee slate includes Biswajit Mohanty, Dinesh Kataria, VS Dixit and Yasha Yadav. The DTF has criticised the current leadership—dominated by the RSS aligned National Democratic Teachers’ Front (NDTF)—for being overly compliant with university and government policies. According to DTF, the leadership has failed to confront major issues like the NEP-driven restructuring and teachers working rights. The NDTF has been at the helm of DUTA for several years.

Tentative CW category list out



The Delhi University Admission Branch has released the tentative list of candidates under the Children/Widows of Armed Forces Personnel (CW) supernumerary quota for undergraduate admissions for the academic session 2025–26. The list includes 7,790 students and outlines the names and priority categories of eligible candidates under the CW quota. As per the notification, candidates must carefully verify their eligibility and the priority level assigned to them. It has made it clear that this is the last and final opportunity for CW category candidates to submit their Educational Concession Certificate.