DUTA election preps gain momentum

NEW DELHI: Preparations for the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) elections, scheduled for September 4, are in full swing. Teachers’ groups are gradually announcing their candidates. Most recently, the BJP-backed National Democratic Teachers’ Front (NDTF) declared its panel at an event held in the auditorium

of Kirori Mal College.

The NDTF has nominated Professor V.S. Negi, Head of the Geography Department at Bhagat Singh College (Evening), as its presidential candidate. The current DUTA President, Professor A.K. Bhagi, also belongs to NDTF.

For the 2025–2027 term, NDTF announced six names for the executive committee in the presence of executive members, zonal members, and unit representatives

from across DU colleges.

After his nomination, Prof. V.S. Negi wished everyone well for the upcoming academic session and noted that, due to consistent efforts by teachers and students-especially DUTA-all odd semesters are beginning simultaneously this year. He said this would reduce difficulties for both teachers and students, as well as for the examination process.

Prof. Negi emphasised DUTA’s unity beyond factions and underscored the need for a strong team. He highlighted NDTF’s focus on OPS restoration, past service counting, and upcoming pay commission developments.