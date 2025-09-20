DUSU results marked by rose petals, slogans; no chaos

NEW DELHI: Unlike previous years when the DUSU poll results would turn the campus into a chaotic carnival, this year’s celebrations were slightly muted.

Rose petals were showered on the winning candidate and slogans were raised, but the mood was marked by restraint — no posters flying in the air, and roads remained clean and silent till late afternoon.

Before and after the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) election results were announced, the atmosphere was quiet, with only a few bursts of celebration when the winning candidates arrived.

Students gathered to raise slogans, cheer for their leaders, play the dhol and put flower garlands on them, filling the campus with energy

and excitement.

However, unlike previous years, the celebrations were more restrained.

Heavy police deployment and the Delhi High Court’s order against disruptive festivities ensured that students maintained discipline while expressing their joy.

The scenes of chaos and large-scale gatherings seen in earlier elections were missing, with police personnel stationed at every corner of the campus.

An ABVP worker said, “The celebrations will take place at home and in the office.

We will not go for a victory march and will follow all orders of the court.”

ABVP national media convener Harsh Attri said, “We will focus on our work and that will be our real celebration.

We do not want to object to the high court order. Our celebrations will happen, but while maintaining all the guidelines.”

Meanwhile, Mridul Sharma, a student of Motilal Nehru College, said, “Unlike previous years, students are not celebrating on the roads. The campus is largely vacant and only a few places are lit up with small gatherings. We have also been asked not to go beyond the court’s guidelines.”

On Wednesday, a bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said that it was not interfering with the elections, but if the polls are not conducted in a “satisfactory order”, it may stop the functioning of the office-bearers of Delhi.

ABVP won president, secretary and joint secretary posts in DUSU polls, NSUI secured vice president’s seat, SFI-AISA drew blank.