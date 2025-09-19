DUSU polls: Over 39% turnout, 1.55 lakh votes; counting today

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections on Thursday witnessed a major democratic exercise, involving nearly 2.8 lakh eligible students across 52 colleges. The race for the four central panel posts President, Vice President, Secretary, and Joint Secretary pitted major student groups such as the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), and the SFI-AISA alliance against each other. Polling, conducted in two phases, saw a reported 39.45 per cent turnout with over 1,55,000 students casting votes. Counting of votes is to be held on September 19.

While the overall results for the central panel are awaited, college-wise outcomes are being declared.

In Dyal Singh College, Love Chaudhary has been elected President and Kajal Kumari as Vice President.

Hindu College declared Sameer Kumar Upadhyay as President unopposed. Shyama Prasad Mukherji College saw Lalita Chhillar (President) and Pragya Parasher (Vice President).

In Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, Deepak Yadav won the President’s post; at Ramanujan College, Riya Awana was elected President unopposed.

The campaign was largely centred on student welfare issues: metro fare concessions, hostel facilities, free Wi-Fi, improved safety etc.

However, serious allegations emerged about electoral malpractice. The NSUI has accused ABVP candidates of “vote tampering,” including marking blue ink near the name of candidate Aryan Mann on EVMs at colleges like Kirori Mal, Hansraj, and Miranda House.

Outgoing president Ronak Khatri reportedly tried to inspect ballot boxes at Hansraj College but was allegedly blocked by police.

Students outside raised slogans of “vote theft,” blaming ABVP supporters and some college authorities of collusion.