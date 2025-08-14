DUSU polls on Sept 18; student outfits slam ₹1L bond rule

New Delhi: The Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections will be held on September 18 and the counting of votes will take place a day later, the university announced on Wednesday.

According to a DU notification, voting for day classes will be held from 8:30 am to 1 pm, while students of evening classes will cast their votes

from 3 pm to 7:30 pm.

The last date for receipt of nomination papers, along with a demand draft of Rs 500 as an annual fee and a bond of Rs 1 lakh, is September 10 by 3 pm. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be carried out the same day at 3:15 pm, followed by the publication of the list of duly nominated

candidates by 6 pm.

The deadline for withdrawing nominations is September 11 till noon, and the final list of candidates will be published by 5 pm the same day.

For DUSU posts, nomination papers must be submitted to the Office of the Chief Election Officer at the Conference Centre, opposite the Botany Department on North Campus, while nomination papers for Central Council seats must be submitted to the respective colleges or departments.

Meanwhile, student organisations said they are fully prepared for the DUSU polls, even as some outfits criticised the university’s new guideline requiring a bond of Rs 1 lakh from candidates.

NSUI leader and present DUSU president Ronak Khatri told PTI, “We will announce our candidates soon. We will win the polls again this year and work for the betterment of the students. We will keep raising and fighting for the students’ issues.” On the Rs 1 lakh bond, Khatri said, “We are against this move. This is a discriminatory move, as most of the students at DU belong to the lower middle class. This should be taken back.”

ABVP Delhi State Secretary Sarthak Sharma said they will fight the elections with full force claiming that it is the only organisation that works on the ground 365 days a year.

ABVP vowed a clean sweep in upcoming DUSU polls, opposing the Rs 1 lakh bond rule, while AISA sought alliances to counter ABVP. Last year’s polls saw NSUI’s return and strict anti-

defacement guidelines.