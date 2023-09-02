DUSU polls: DU convenes Advisory Committee meet

New Delhi: The University of Delhi convened a significant meeting of its Advisory Committee, focused on the upcoming polls for the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) office-bearers for the academic year 2023-24.

Chaired by Prof Prakash Singh, Director of South Campus at Delhi University, this meeting brought together key stakeholders, including the Proctor, Chief Election Officer, College Principals, and professors serving on the committee.

A Special Committee has been established, comprising four teams entrusted with the crucial task of preventing defacement of public property, particularly in the campus vicinity and around various colleges across Delhi.

This committee will collaborate closely with the Proctor’s office and the DUSU 2023 Election Committee, ensuring constant vigilance and action until the conclusion of the election process.

All student groups fielding candidates in the DUSU elections are strongly urged to strictly adhere to the comprehensive election rules and guidelines.

This includes adherence to the Code of Conduct, compliance with the Constitution of DUSU, and respect for the decisions made by the Supreme Court regarding Students’ Union Elections (as in the case of “University of Kerala vs Council, Principals’ Colleges, Kerala & Ors,” known as the Lyngdoh Committee Recommendation).