DUSU polls: Campaigning permitted within college campuses

n view of the limited period of campaigning for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, campaigning has been allowed in college campuses and each candidate will be permitted entry into a college with a maximum of four supporters, said a circular from the office of the chief election officer. The circular said the candidates participating in the DUSU elections can use the “wall of democracies” available in the campus for pasting handmade posters only.

“In view of limited period of campaigning for DUSU Elections - 2023, the colleges have been allowed to campaign in their campus. In this regard, each candidate will be permitted entry in the college with maximum of four supporters who shall be carrying valid DU - ID Card,” the circular said.