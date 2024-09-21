DUSU polls: 21 candidates in fray for students union elections on Sept 27

New Delhi: The stage is set for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, with eight candidates contesting for the post of president, five for vice-president, and four each for the posts of joint secretary and secretary in the central panel.



The Office of the Chief Election Officer on Friday released the final list of 21 eligible candidates for the 2024-25 DUSU elections.

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has nominated Rishabh Chaudhary for president, Bhanu Pratap Singh for vice president, Mitravinda Karanwal for secretary, and Aman Kapasia for joint secretary.

Rishabh Chaudhary, a native of Ganaur, Sonipat, completed his undergraduate studies in History and Political Science from Shyam Lal College. He is currently enrolled in the Department of Buddhist Studies at Delhi University.

Bhanu Pratap Singh hails from Faridabad, Haryana. He graduated with a degree in Psychology (Hons) from Sri Aurobindo College. In 2017, he was elected as the Student Union Secretary at his college. Currently, he is a first-year law student at the Law Centre.

Mitravinda Karanwal, originally from Chandpur in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor, completed her intermediate studies with 99 per cent marks, securing third place in the district. Last year, she served as the student union secretary at Laxmibai College. She is now in her third year, pursuing a degree in History (Hons) from the college.

Aman Kapasia, a Delhi native, completed his graduation in Hindi (Hons) from PGDAV Evening College, Delhi University. He is currently studying in the Department of Buddhist Studies.

The Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) has fielded Rounak Khatri for president, Yash Nandal for vice president, Namrata Jeph Meena for secretary, and Lokesh Choudhary for joint secretary.

AISA (All India Students’ Association) and SFI (Students’ Federation of India) have formed an alliance, contesting in a 2-2 seat-sharing arrangement.

AISA has put forward Saavy Gupta for president and Ayush Mondal for vice president, while SFI’s Sneha Aggarwal will contest for joint secretary and Anamika K for secretary.

Saavy Gupta is a third-year student from Law Centre-2, and Ayush Mondal is a first-year law student at Delhi University.



Anamika completed her graduation in Political Science from Zakir Hussain College and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in Political Science. She comes from an Dalit family. She became the General Secretary her college’s student union for the 2023-24 session.

Sneha Aggarwal, from the small town of Bagpat in Uttar Pradesh, joined Ramjas College in 2021. She became the first woman from her hometown to secure a seat in the prestigious North Campus of Delhi University.

The DUSU polls will be held on September 27 and results will be declared a

day after. Last year ABVP won three seats in the central panel while NSUI bagged one seat.

With agency inputs