DUSU elections: DU asks parents of candidates to sign Rs 1L surety bond

New Delhi: Delhi University has made it mandatory for parents or guardians of candidates in the upcoming students’ union elections to sign a Rs 1 lakh surety bond, making them liable for any violation of norms during campaigning.

The bond, to be executed on stamp paper, covers acts such as defacement of property or misconduct by candidates and their supporters.

The move follows a Delhi High Court petition challenging a DU notification on the bond, with petitioners calling it “monetary discrimination” against students from modest backgrounds. University officials said the measure was introduced after last year’s polls were delayed due to widespread defacement.

To ensure stricter enforcement this year, DU has created a portal for colleges to file complaints, with penalties including suspension of campaigning or cancellation of candidature. Elections will be held on September 18, with results

on September 19.