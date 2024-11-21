DUSU election results to be announced on November 25

NEW DELHI: The counting of votes for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) 2024-25 elections is now scheduled for November 25, following multiple delays.

The announcement comes after the Delhi High Court directed the university to ensure that all sites defaced during the election campaign are cleaned and repainted before proceeding with the vote count.

Prof. Satyapal Singh, Chief Election Officer of DUSU Elections 2024-25, confirmed that the counting will commence at 8:00 am at the Conference Center opposite the Department of Botany in North Campus.

Ahead of the central vote count, individual colleges and departments have been instructed to tally their results on November 24, with morning units starting at 8:00 am and evening units at 2:00 pm.

The delay stems from unresolved defacement issues across 190 identified locations, attributed to campaign graffiti

by candidates.

An inspection committee found the progress on cleanup unsatisfactory, compelling the administration to take direct charge of the process.

Originally slated for September 28, the announcement of results was postponed after a division bench of Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela stayed the counting on September 26. The bench acted on allegations of large-scale defacement raised by Advocate Prashant Manchanda, who appeared as a party-in-person and called

for stringent measures to address the damage.

Following court intervention, the university submitted a status report outlining its efforts to remove defacement and committed to implementing robust mechanisms to prevent such violations in

future elections.

The bench permitted the counting to proceed only if all cleanup efforts were satisfactorily completed.

Despite an earlier plan to hold the count on November 21, persistent challenges in achieving compliance led to the revised date.

The ongoing delays have drawn mixed reactions, with candidates and their representatives pledging to expedite the restoration process.

This year’s DUSU elections, conducted more than a month and a half ago, have been marred by controversies, including allegations of campaign malpractice and environmental degradation.

The university administration faces mounting pressure to ensure transparency and adherence to court directives while safeguarding the integrity of student governance.

As November 25 approaches, all eyes are on the DUSU election results, which will determine the central panel’s composition and set the tone for campus politics in the coming year.