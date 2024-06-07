Dust storm hits parts of Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: A strong dust storm hit several parts of Delhi-NCR on Thursday night, the weather department said. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), The city is experiencing a change in the weather due to the impact of a new western disturbance.

Delhiites breathed a sigh of relief on Thursday as the scorching heat took a slight break with the maximum temperature dropping from 44 degrees Celsius a day ago to 41.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, according to the weather department.

The minimum temperature settled at 24.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal while the relative humidity oscillated between 39 per cent and 57 per cent, according to the IMD bulletin.

While Safdarjung, the city’s primary weather station, noted a high of 41.2 degrees Celsius, Delhi’s other weather stations such as Najafgarh and

Narela recorded maximum temperatures of 44.4 degrees Celsius and 42.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The Aya Nagar station noted a high of 43.2 degrees Celsius, Ridge 40.6 degrees Celsius and Palam 42.3 degrees Celsius. The Capital was on yellow alert (be aware) on Thursday. For Friday, the MeT has forecast a partly cloudy sky with a dust storm or thunderstorm, accompanied by light showers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 43 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively.